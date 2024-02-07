Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.61 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

