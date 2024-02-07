Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 1,174,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,643. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 2,182,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.