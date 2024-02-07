Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

