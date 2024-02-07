Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

SPOT stock opened at $231.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $248.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

