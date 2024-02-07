SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.29

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 3480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 802,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 207,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

