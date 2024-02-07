SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.91

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.91 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 36.02 ($0.45). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 311,860 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.91.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

