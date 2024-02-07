Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 956.33 ($11.99).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.02) to GBX 868 ($10.88) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.79) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.49) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.02). The company has a market cap of £15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 681.31.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

