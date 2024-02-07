Standex International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of SXI opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Standex International has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

