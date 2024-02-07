Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,560 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 9.68% of Stepan worth $162,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stepan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 97,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCL. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

