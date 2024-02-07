Stephens Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 417,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,642. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

