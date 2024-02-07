Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.

PD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,807. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

