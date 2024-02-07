StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 136.9 %

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.41.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

