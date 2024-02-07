StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

