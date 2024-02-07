StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.27.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.