StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

