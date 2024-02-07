StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

