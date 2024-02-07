Stratis Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.54 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $144.37 million and approximately $31.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.62 or 0.05539251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00080689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,490,386 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

