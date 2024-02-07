Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Position Raised by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Stride accounts for about 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. 440,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

