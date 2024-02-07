Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 384,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,579 shares of company stock worth $17,907,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,081. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $346.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

