Substratum (SUB) Trading 74.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $9.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016309 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,042.82 or 0.99917309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00196263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002411 USD and is up 33.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

