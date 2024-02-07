Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.60. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,561,327 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Financial raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 9.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

