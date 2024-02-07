Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $682.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,206,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,869. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $699.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,109 shares of company stock worth $19,591,625 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

