Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $67,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,295 shares of company stock worth $4,355,934. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

