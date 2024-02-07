Swiss National Bank Has $53.14 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $53,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.