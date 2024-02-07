Swiss National Bank Has $56.34 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $31,109,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

