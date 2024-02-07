Swiss National Bank Has $59.83 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $59,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

