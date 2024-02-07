Swiss National Bank Has $61.48 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $61,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $357.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.75. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

