Swiss National Bank Has $64.59 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 812,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $64,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,882,162. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DASH opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.