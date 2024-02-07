Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Principal Financial Group worth $56,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

