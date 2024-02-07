Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $54,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

