Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $55,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after buying an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

