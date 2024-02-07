Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Fortis worth $62,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,702,000 after acquiring an additional 746,789 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,401,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

