Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $52,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

