Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $52,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR
First Solar Trading Up 0.9 %
First Solar stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.41.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.