Swiss National Bank Sells 41,300 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $69,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 192,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

