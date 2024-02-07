Swiss National Bank Sells 49,600 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Jacobs Solutions worth $55,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

