Swiss National Bank Sells 79,600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $53,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

