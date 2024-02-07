Swiss National Bank Sells 86,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $62,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

