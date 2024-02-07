Swiss National Bank Sells 89,500 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $70,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.