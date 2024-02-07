Swiss National Bank Sells 98,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $61,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

