Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $71,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.44. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

