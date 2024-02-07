Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.85.

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 250.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Symbotic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

