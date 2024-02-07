Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.24. Synlogic shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 15,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Synlogic Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative net margin of 8,396.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.30%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

