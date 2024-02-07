T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

