T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

