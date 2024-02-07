Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

