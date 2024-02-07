Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

