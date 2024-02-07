Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,706 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

