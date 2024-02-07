Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $936,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. The company had a trading volume of 294,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,760. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $294.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

