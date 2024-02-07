Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,009. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

