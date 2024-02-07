Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,356.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,356 ($17.00) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.55), with a volume of 415858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,362 ($17.07).

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,647.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,526.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,562.85.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 36 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,647.06%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

